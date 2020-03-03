Juelz Santana Taps Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz & Belly For "Boiling Water"

It's been over a year since Dipset fan-favorite Juelz Santana has been incarcerated, but the rapper has managed to keep his momentum going with a new project, the appropriately-titled #FREESANTANA. Featuring appearances from Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Belly, Dave East, and Diplomats group-mate Jim Jones, the project should serve as a decent appetizer for those fiending some new music from Santana. Though admittedly lacking some of the polish of previous releases, #FREESANTANA has a fair number of bangers -- including a clutch revision to the hard-hitting posse cut "Boiling Water."

Fernando Leon/Getty Images

Taking to a digitally-distorted guitar banger, Santana sets an unapologetic tone in his opening verse. "Forever living ruthless, I could build an empire off of cookie, call me Lucious," he raps. Die-hard fans are likely familiar with this one already, as a version with Weezy and Santana was making the rounds a while back. Yet the duo came through and brought a mutual friend to the party, the chameleon-esque 2 Chainz. Holding it down with trademark panache, Tity is well-matched as he fires off outlandish lines. "Come back around like a Tornado," he raps. "Told shorty I don't kiss below navel."

Check out this new version now, as well as the full project right here.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Chrome pointed exactly at his mop, yeah

Somebody yelled, “Action!” and I shot him

Had their own party splashing met a thot, yeah

Her boyfriend passionate, I’m not -- damn

My calls get canceled, never dropped

And I’m Bone Thugs faster than the cops