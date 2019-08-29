There's no way that Judge Greg Mathis would spit on anyone. At least, that's according to the judge, himself. Yesterday, we reported that there was a valet in Michigan who alleges that the famed daytime television judge became so irate with him that Mathis spat in his face. After the news circulated throughout social media, Mathis attempted to clear his name by speaking directly with TMZ.

"First of all, it was a 40-minute wait," he said. "And when he came, yes, I yelled at him and asked why would he take my car for 40 minutes or the keys to my car. He began to apologize and then he said something, I think, of 'I went to the store,' or something [that] was more ridiculous than the apology."

The incident reportedly took place at a restaurant in Detroit. Mathis valet parked his Rolls Royce, but when it came time to retrieve his vehicle, the valet went missing with Mathis's keys in his pocket. The original report stated that the valet was only gone for 10 to 15 minutes as he went to retrieve another vehicle. The valet claims that when he returned, he was verbally attacked by Mathis and was on the receiving end of a profanity-laced rant.

"And so, we had a little verbal back and forth and that was the extent of it," Mathis continued. "There was no spitting. It was six witnesses there if they wanna ask them. I was standing there outside of the place with the owner's son who asked if I wanted to do something about it and I said no, let it go. And that was the extent of it."

Mathis shared that he believes the allegations are all part of a "money grab" but the judge believes that the truth shall rise above the speculation.