Many of us have watched for decades as Greg Mathis has presided over thousands of small claim disputes on his long-running daytime television series, Judge Mathis. The in-your-face, sassy Detroit judge has been featured on his own show since 1999 and has developed a reputation as being a person you shouldn't mess with, while also having a softer side that is relatable and friendly. He balances those sides well, and that's why he's filmed over 2,000 episodes to date.

However, a valet is claiming that he had a recent run-in with the more temperamental side of the judge. According to the man, Mathis was visiting Flood's Bar and Grille in Detroit. According to TMZ, Mathis valeted his Rolls Royce when he entered the restaurant, but upon exiting, he had to wait to receive his keys because the valet has them in his pocket and went to retrieve another vehicle which took him 10 to 15 minutes.



John Sciulli/Getty Images

The ordeal allegedly made the judge upset and TMZ reports that he not only cussed out the valet, but he spat on him before getting into his luxury ride. The horrified valet called the police and filed a report. The outlet states that he's also lawyered up and there are multiple witnesses that watched the incident go down.