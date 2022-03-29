Kodak Black is headed to Dubai at the end of March after receiving approval from a judge for an upcoming performance and paid appearances.

After flooding headlines in the past with his legal convictions, the "Super Gremlin" rapper has been attempting to make better choices starting with his plan to donate 10% of his earnings made in Dubai to charity. According to TMZ, Kodak has already chosen to put some of his earnings towards the families affected by a suspected drunk driving crash on I-95, killing 2 Pennsylvania State Troopers. Kodak has reached out to the Pennsylvania State Police Association in order to set up his donation.

Kodak's attorney, Bradford Cohen, revealed that the rapper has been invited to Dubai by an important businessman from March 28 to April 3, along with his security team and music producer, for paid appearances at numerous locations including clubs and car dealerships, as well as a concert.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

While asking the court for permission to travel, Kodak Black claims he's been keeping his nose clean, and citing the fact that he has been able to travel domestically for work as he hits city after city with his upcoming performances. With promises to donate to charity, the rapper was approved for his international travel.

The rapper is still currently serving 36 months probation for his gun charge back in 2019, after Donald Trump had Black's federal charges wiped before the end of his presidency.

