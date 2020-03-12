Kodak Black is facing more prison time after pleading guilty to a gun charge in a Niagara County court. According to WKBW Buffalo, the rapper faced a judge today where he admitted to possession of a charge of attempted second-degree criminal possession of a firearm. The rapper is now facing two to seven years in prison for this charge. However, in his favor, the sentence will run concurrently to his federal possession of a firearm sentence. His sentencing date is set for March 24th.



Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Kodak Black was arrested with three other people near the U.S.-Canada border in 2019. Authorities discovered four handguns in the vehicle as well as a personal use amount of cannabis and loaded magazine cartridges. The Buffalo Field Office of U.S. Customs and Border Protection called the arrest their top seizure of 2019.

Kodak Black is currently behind bars in connection to the 2019 Rolling Loud Miami arrest. The rapper pleaded guilty to falsifying documents to obtain a firearm in last August. The rapper is reportedly expected to be released from prison around 2022 for that charge. That's subject to change in wake of his recent guilty plea.

Although he's locked up, the rapper does have new music in the stash. On Valentine's Day, the rapper unleashed "Because Of You" and later revealed that if fans helped it go platinum before his birthday, he'll release his new album.