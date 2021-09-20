People are convinced that after her latest performance with the City Girls, JT might be pregnant. Fans have been focusing on one particular video of the star rapper on stage, pointing to a possible baby bump as proof. In another photo, people believe they've spotted the rapper wearing a morning sickness band, which points further to her having a bun in the oven.

The rumors intensified this weekend as multiple hip-hop blogs, including DJ Akademiks and The Shade Room, posted videos of JT performing. She wore a skintight blue leotard, and people are pointing out that JT may have a baby bump in the video. Of course, she also may have just been a little bloated though.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

More interestingly, others are calling out a bracelet that JT was wearing in another upload, which mothers say is a morning sickness band to help them alleviate nausea and other symptoms.

Some of her recent tweets about Lil Uzi Vert also have fans wondering if she might be expecting. "Idk why I just been over in love with my bf lately," tweeted JT a day ago. "Just clingy & dingy."

She's also been posting about baby names, and which names are current for right now.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

What do you think? Check out the posts below and let us know if you think something is up.