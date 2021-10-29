Joyner Lucas Raps About Finding Success As An Independent Artist On “Duck Duck Goose”

Over the past few months, Joyner Lucas has been delivering single after single for his dedicated fans to stream. Back in August, he teamed up with Lil Tjay for “Dreams Unfold,” and in August we saw him drop off “Your Heart” featuring J. Cole. Earlier in October, the 33-year-old shared yet another collab, “Late to the Party,” this time with Ty Dolla $ign. Now, he’s back with more heat.

On October 29th, Lucas dropped his first solo single in a minute, titled “Duck Duck Goose.” Along with the song, the ADHD artist shared a music video that sees him lighting a tree on fire and riding a 4-wheeler down a path as he raps along.

As per usual, the Massachusetts-born star is receiving plenty of praise for his bars. “He’s turned into one of the top lyricists in the game!! How can you not vibe with this man,” one YouTube viewer wrote. “1 of the best Rappers today,” someone else chimed in. “Boy got real Rap Skills not like these Autone boring mumble Rappers.”

The new release is just one second over three minutes long, and features Lucas rapping about looking fly in a suit and becoming “the biggest independent artist in the motherf*ckin’ world” after leaving Atlantic.

Check out the video for “Duck Duck Goose” above, or stream the song below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I got a Wraith big enough to put a f*ckin' RAV4

Way before I had a Lambo, used to push rad Ford (Boom, boom)

Record labels had my demo, they would push it fast forward

Now I make so much money, that I'm startin' to act bored (Oh)