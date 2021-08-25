Joyner Lucas & Lil Tjay Connect On "Dreams Unfold"

Following the arrival of his ambitious ADHD album, Joyner Lucas has been continuously experimenting with new styles, highlighting his versatility in the process. Today, he has returned with yet another addition to his steadily growing catalog, enlisting Lil Tjay for his brand new single "Dreams Unfold."

Taking to a vibey guitar-driven instrumental, Joyner kicks things off with a calculated verse, showcasing his technical prowess while remaining restrained. Though some have previously accused the rapper of indulging in his occasional "lyrical miracle" tendencies, Joyner has proven himself to be as adaptable an emcee as they come. Here, he sounds right at home in a wheelhouse that's arguably more suited to Tjay. Speaking of which, Tjay absolutely glides on this one, his autotune-drenched cadence playing nicely with Joyner's own.

Check out "Dreams Unfold" now, and sound off if you think Joyner Lucas is well suited to this particular style.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Tryna be love like Faizon

I'ma die a legend like Trayvon

I'm the only motherfucker in this lead

I step in this bitch, I'm poppin', I know

Any other ni**a try to stand in my way

I turn his whole face into Cotton Eye Joe