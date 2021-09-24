Joyner Lucas & J. Cole Link Warn Against Playboy Antics On "Your Heart"

Two J. Cole tracks in one week? That seems to be the case now that Cole has linked with Joyner Lucas. Earlier this week, fans were surprised to see the captain of Dreamville appear with a new single "Heaven's EP," a track that arrived with a Las Vegas-centered music video. Cole cleverly spit bars over Drake's "Pipe Down" beat, a track that is pulled from the Toronto icon's most recent chart-topping release, Certified Lover Boy.

Joyner Lucas has had an eventful week as well, as the rapper has stolen headlines after sharing his side of the story in his ongoing tit-for-tat with Karen Civil. Now that the dust has settled, the two emcees have come together on "Your Heart," a single that finds both artists spinning tales of breaking a woman's heart and losing her to someone else.

Stream "Your Heart" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I hate a f*ck n*gga, used to be a f*ck n*gga

Couldn't even blame her if she did f*ck n*ggas

You run your b*tch through the mud, you deserve that

So you can feel it for yourself where it hurt at

What goes around comes around, I know you heard that