Joyner Lucas & Ty Dolla $ign Link On "Late To The Party"

Erika Marie
October 08, 2021 01:55
This single follows Lucas's recent collab "You Heart" with Dreamville's captain, J. Cole.


On the tail of his recent J. Cole collaboration, Joyner Lucas returns. We recently received "Your Heart" from the Massachusetts-born rapper, a track that came with an assist from Dreamville's top dog. Lucas is continuing his steady stream of releases today (October 8), this time, however, he linked up with Los Angeles crooner, Ty Dolla $ign.

The two artists appear on Lucas's "Late to the Party" and reflect on a few life decisions while celebrating all the luxuries success affords them. Lucas shared on social media that fans can expect to receive the visual to "Late to the Party" later on in the day, so we'll keep you updated on that. In the meantime, stream "Late to the Party" and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

And would do anything just to get me some moolah
I'm sick and tired of these n*ggas callin' me a sellout 'cause I took a trip to the jeweler
And I just filled a hunnid on my wrist too
And yeah, I think I'm cocky 'cause I'm rich too
And yeah, I might just go up in your b*tch too

Joyner Lucas Ty Dolla $ign
