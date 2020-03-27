Joyner Lucas & Young Thug Collab On Guitar-Strumming "War"

It's been a long, winding road to get to Joyner Lucas' debut album, ADHD. Joyner Lucas finally delivered the much anticipated effort at Midnight, in the midst of a pandemic, and hopefully it works to his advantage. What do you think his opening week numbers are going to look like? Did the album delay work for or against him?

ADHD sticks with the long tracklist trend, at 18 songs. Most of the collabs that appear on the album, such as "ISIS" with Logic and "10 Bands" with Timbaland, we've heard leading up to the release. However "War" is a new one. The song is mellow, driven mostly by the strumming of an acoustic guitar. Leave it to Joyner to try every single style of hip-hop music possible. The record becomes a bit more country-rap by the time Thugger hops in and delivers a flurry of melodic bars. How'd he do on this one?

Frequent collaborator Chris Brown also appears on Joyner's album with "Finally." Let us know your favorite songs off ADHD so far.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't need much but a down-ass bitch & a Netflix password

I know that I'm coming home but fuck it what we gunna do after?

I'm tryna get head today

Go to work, now you got rent to pay

She a Daddy's girl like Reginae

- Joyner