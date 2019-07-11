Joyner Lucas Unleashes His Timbaland-Produced Banger "10 Bands"

The rollout to Joyner Lucas' upcoming album ADHD has been incredibly strange thus far. We've known about the project for a long time but for some reason, it still hasn't been released. In the fall last year, Lucas first told the world that he was prepping a body of work called ADHD and we weren't quite sure when he would choose to drop it. At this point, we've heard more than a handful of songs that are slated to be on ADHD, including his collaborations with Logic, Eminem, and others. Still, there is no release date or full tracklist for Joyner's forthcoming project but once again, he's releasing a fire single to accompany it.

This week, Joyner asked fans if they've ever wondered what he would sound like over a Timbaland beat. We were all interested in hearing what they had worked on, especially considering Timbo's storied history in the game. He makes some of the most original instrumentals around and Joyner, being the skilled lyricist that he is, would surely strive over anything that Timbaland produced. "10 Bands" is a hard-hitting anthem that stands right in line with the other songs we've heard off ADHD.

Listen to it below and let us know your thoughts on Joyner's performance and Timbo's production.

Quotable Lyrics:

I just might pull up in the mink

Take my enemies out to drink

Toss my weapons in the lake

Count up my blessings, them straight

I think I might go on a date

Count all my dough in the safe

Roll with the wave, look at my soul in the face

They don't even know what to say