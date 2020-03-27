mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Joyner Lucas Finally Delivers "ADHD" Ft. Chris Brown, Young Thug, Fabolous & More

Erika Marie
March 27, 2020 00:04
ADHD
Joyner Lucas

Joyner Lucas is back with another impressive project as he delivers his anticipated project "ADHD."


The release of ADHD is a long time coming. It was way back in May 2019 when we first received Joyner Lucas and Logic's collaboration "ISIS," a track that surprised hip hop fans considering the rappers' prior beef. With the animosity swept under the rug, fans now were anticipating more music from the Massachusetts emcee. He shared that he was working on his ADHD project, but it seemed as if the release dates were hit with one delay after another. The highly-anticipated album has finally arrived, and it was certainly worth the wait.

The list of features on ADHD may be minimal, but they pack a punch. Young Thug, Chris Brown, Fabolous, Timbaland, and King OSF add their talents to the impressive project, so make sure to sound off in the comments to let us know which feature took the top spot. Give ADHD a few streams and share your thoughts on Joyner Lucas's latest effort.

Tracklist

1. Screening Evaluation (Skit)
2. I Lied (Intro)
3. ISIS ft. Logic
4. The War ft. Young Thug
5. Chris (Skit)
6. I Love
7. Devil’s Work
8. Lotto
9. Kevin (Skit)
10. Gold Mine
11. Finally ft. Chris Brown
12. 10 Bands ft. Timbaland
13. Revenge
14. Comprehensive Evaluation (Skit)
15. ADHD
16. Still Can’t Love ft. King OSF & Fabolous
17. Will
18. Broke & Stupid

Joyner Lucas Young Thug Chris Brown Fabolous King OSF Timbaland
