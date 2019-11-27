One of R. Kelly's girlfriends, Joycelyn Savage, did a complete switch this past weekend when she announced on Instagram that she would be revealing details of her manipulative and abusive relationship with the singer. The move came as a shock since Joycelyn has previously painted the idea that R. Kelly is innocent and he did nothing wrong to her.



Joycelyn made an announcement to her feed that she had partnered with Patreon - a platform where people pay to read someone's posts - but the service denied a partnership was in the works and according to The Blast, Patreon shut down Joycelyn's account. Apparently, someone has been trying to get in contact with Joycelyn and confirm her identity but has failed to reach anyone. After multiple attempts, they announced today that all users who subscribed to her page will be getting a refund.

"After multiple unsuccessful attempts to verify the identity of the account holder, we closed the Patreon page allegedly associated with Joycelyn Savage due to potential impersonation. All patrons who signed up for the membership page were refunded and the creator did not receive any funds," they wrote.