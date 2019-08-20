Last week Jorja Smith came through with her new single "Be Honest" featuring the likes of Burna Boy. While the song is a good one that begs to be repeated, the visual was just as much appreciated since the U.K. bred singer is looking all kinds of gorgeous throughout. Set on a hot summer's day that can only be quenched with numerous fans and a dip in a pool, Jorja showed off her sexy frame and numerous hot bikinis.

In yet another behind the scenes shot from the video, we see Jorja in a two-piece Dior bikini killing us with a glare in white contacts. "Brand new," she captioned the post.

"Jorja wanted to create a film that embodied the spirit of Summer — pure wild fun,” director Amber Grace Johnson said of the video.

“We wanted to invite the world in, to experience a different side of Jorja. Free and full of light, and some ‘Hot Girl Summer’ energy.’ While writing in my AC-filled apartment in Brooklyn, I thought about how there’s nothing quite like summers in the city. You’re caught between concrete high rises, sweating from heat delirium, with our makeshift fire hydrant beaches. Yet despite it all, there’s a contagious air that floods the city, and your imagination becomes infinite.”