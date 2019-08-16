mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jorja Smith Goes For A Swim In Video For New Single "Be Honest" Featuring Burna Boy

Cole Blake
August 16, 2019 12:43
Jorja Smith is back and better than ever.


British beauty, Jorja Smith, is back with new music for the first time since the summer of 2018, when she dropped her well-received debut album, Lost & Found. In the time since, she’s co-headlined a tour with Kali Uchis, dropped various other music videos for her last album, and faced rumors regarding a fling with Drake. Now, she’s here again with a new single titled, “Be Honest,” featuring Nigerian singer-songwriter, Burna Boy. 

The track is one of Jorja’s best yet. It’s a slight variation on her usual style, but she remains extremely confident. Jorja weaves in and out of different flows with an unhinged signing voice and keeps the energy upbeat throughout. Burna Boy succeeds in providing a good ancillary verse, but it’s abundantly clear this is Jorja’s song. 

The accompanying video explains why Jorja was rocking that white one-piece from last week. She uses the video to flex her beauty and visual creativity. Director, Amber Grace Johnson, does a great job switching up the angles (Burna Boy is upside down for almost his entire appearance) and keeping the camera moving to match the song's energy. Definitely check out the video as well.

Quotable Lyrics

You see my thick thighs
Lost when you look into my brown eyes
See, my little waist can make you switch sides
You never know the devil in the disguise

 

