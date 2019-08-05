Jorja Smith is the beloved R&B singer hailing from the other side of the pond, who's been giving us all kinds of sweet tunes before and after the release of her debut album, Lost & Found. The 22-year-old recently wrapped up a joint tour with Kali Uchis where the duo hit up major cities in North America for their beloved fans and by the looks of it, Jorja's now enjoying the summer months since sharing a bikini image to her Instagram.

The "Teenage Fantasy" singer posted a photo of her rocking a light blue one-piece gripping her thighs with a caption that reads, "Big Mood."

Not too long ago, Jorja spoke about body confidence and how sample size clothing and not being able to fit into them gave her more confidence than she could have ever imagined.

“Having to deal with not really fitting into certain clothes taught me a lot,” she explained. “If I was 15, I would have been so upset. But you just have to wear what you’re comfortable in.”

She added: “The amount of times I’ve been on a shoot and they’re like, ‘Do you think you could get in these?’ You feel pressure to perform so you find yourself trying to squeeze in. You’d never do that in a shop or at home! It just doesn’t fit, so you leave it.”