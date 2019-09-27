Jordyn Woods recently turned 22-years-old and it's safe to say she turned all the way up for her 22nd year. The model partied with Jaden Smith, Lori Harvey among many other special members of her crew and shared a sentimental statement regarding her birthday celebrations.

"Birthdays have always been very emotional for me. It’s a time to reflect on your year and your life thus far," she wrote. "I appreciate every moment. The ups and the downs. In your downs you can really figure out who’s supposed to be there when you’re up. Thank you for all of the birthday wishes🖤 this is just the beginning."

While the festivities are over, more bomb ass photos from her special day have come through and Jordyn wasn't shy about sharing some of her favorite ones. One photo sees Jordyn posting in the sun and showing off her fit frame. "This day was almost perfect,' she wrote.

Another post sees Jordyn posing pretty on a patio like the birthday queen she was. "When you invite your friend to the party but she is also the most fire photographer," she wrote.