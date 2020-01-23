Heir Jordyn is back on Instagram showing off the goods. The 22-year-old social media star is fresh off of her Jamaica vacation, a trip where she linked up with a few of her bikini-clad besties to celebrate Lori Harvey's 23rd birthday in a luxury villa. Upon returning home, Jordyn Woods was an Associated Student Program Board guest speaker at the University of California Riverside.



Tommaso Boddi / Stringer / Getty Images

"Who are we to judge someone else and their life and what they're going through?" she shared with the audience in an Instagram Story clip. "You don't even know them? We don't know what they did, how they got there." Elsewhere she said, "Just let the people talk, and when they have something to say that's actually meaningful and valid to you then you speak and you move on, but a lot of people talk way too much."

Just a few hours ago, Jordyn shared photos of herself in a skintight dress as she showed off her backside, and it looks like she was getting herself all dressed up because she was meeting good friend Megan Thee Stallion. Over on the Fever rapper's Instagram Story, Megan shows that she and Jordyn were kicking it at her home before a girl's night out. Check out a few highlights below.