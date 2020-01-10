Jordyn Woods has begun the new decade the same way she finished the last - serving hot looks on Instagram, showing off her gorgeous frame. The 22-year-old model, if you will, is no rookie when it comes to posting thirst traps since such moves are what landed her numerous music video placements with Rick Ross and Gunna respectively.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The latest addition to her Instagram feeds sees Jordyn posing in a one-piece, tiger-striped bikini serving bawdy and looks at the same time. "On the way 🖤," she captioned the post.

In other Jordyn news, before she took a lie detector test to confirm she did not sleep with Tristan Thompson, the basketball player's ex Khloe Kardashian detailed how she forgave Jordyn for kissing him in the first place.

"I am allowed to forgive. Forgiveness is a strength and not a weakness. I am allowed to forgive people but still not accept their behaviors. I'm also allowed to protect my space. I am allowed to choose who I want in my life and who I do not. I'm also allowed to wish people well and sincerely mean it. Doesn't mean I have to be their best friend," Khloe wrote.