Ever since her highly-publicized fallout with Kylie Jenner and the entire Kardashian clan, Jordyn Woods has been rebuilding her social clout with impressive progress. Now, it looks like she's got a new inner circle of superstar friends, and they're all melanin queens.

So as you can see in the distractingly beautiful pic seen above, Jordyn is now hanging heavy with R&B/pop sensation Normani, Star actress Ryan Destiny and the ever-popular Lori Harvey. In a similar fashion to the way Kidada Jones, Aaliyah, Natane Adcok and Bijou Philips were deemed the "Hot Girls 2000" in the Sept. 2000 issue of Vibe Magazine 20 years ago, the same could be said about this new foursome; call them the "Hot Girls 2020." The linkup was reportedly for Lori's 23rd birthday celebration in Jamaica, which also included appearances from Teyana Taylor, supermodel Winnie Harlow and her newly-revealed boyfriend Future. While this newfound friendship came as a bit of a surprise to the public at whole, hence the photo going apeshit viral, we can only hope to see more of how they take over for the 2020 and beyond. Let's just hope we don't have to wait until Lori's 24th birthday for another set of "pretty girl party" pics.

Check out more photos and vids from Lori Harvey's 23rd birthday bash in Jamaica and the new black "It Girls" of the industry: