Jordyn Woods has been close family friends of the Smith family since she was just a baby. The 21-year-old has posted throwback images of her and Jaden Smith many times over, solidifying the family's closeness. When Jordyn was cut from the Kardashian family earlier this year after she kissed Tristan Thompson, it was Jada's Red Table Talk show she paid a visit to so she could speak her truth with someone she felt comfortable with. Jada recently stated how "a lot of things transpired behind-the-scenes" making it "imperative" for her to interview Jordyn on her show.

In light of Jada's 48th birthday, Jordyn has come through to pen a sweet note about the actress and how much she means to her. "Always watching our backs♥️ Happy Birthday to a woman that means so much to me," she captioned an image of Jada looking over a young Jordyn hugging a baby Jaden.

“I don’t believe in clapping back, or reacting out of emotion," Jordyn recently explained of the Tristan kiss. "I could have handled this a million different ways, but I just went with what felt the most natural to me. Would I ever have wanted this to happen? Never. But sh*t happens. And in the end, I never want to see anyone hurt; I would hate to be the reason for anyone’s pain. We all have to go to sleep with ourselves at night.”