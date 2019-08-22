When Jordyn Woods messed up and kissed Khloe Kardashian's baby father, Tristan Thompson, it was Jada Pinkett Smith who welcomed Jordyn on her show Red Table Talk to discuss exactly what happened. The Facebook series pulled in 33 million views since the issue was a trending matter and Jada has now opened up on her decision to do the interview in a conversation with Metro.



Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

“What was interesting about that one is I didn’t know if I would be able to do her justice because she’s so close to me," Jada told the publication, considering the actress has known Jordyn since she was a baby. “I really wanted to see if someone else would do the interview because I also didn’t want it to feel exploitative.”

Jada further explained how "a lot of things transpired behind-the-scenes" making it "imperative" to run the episode.“I really tried to wait to see if anybody else could do it. I felt like it was so new. I felt like, you’ve got one shot and I don’t know if I’m the best place for that because of our relationship.”

“You know that saying, ‘I feel so alone in a room full of people’? I went through a phase of thinking, ‘I’m going to isolate myself, because I don’t know how I feel. I don’t know what the right thing to do is,'" Jordyn told Cosmo about the situation.