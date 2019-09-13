Jordyn Woods may have lost a lot of her friends and was cut from attending her usual stomping grounds after her break from the Kardashian family but everything's seemingly happened for a reason since the 21-year-old's career has boosted tremendously. "To watch the majority of her friends leave her, not be able to go get services where she got accustomed to going and get bullied by the world, it takes a strong ass family and individual to be able to deal with that on a daily basis," Jordyn's mother stated.



Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Jordyn is days away from turning 22-years-old and according to her recent shares on Instagram, the model has already begun her celebrations. A posted on her Instagram story, Jordyn was treated to a sweet surprise with a candlelit dessert and ended the evening with a moonlight patio session.

“Everyone is trying to figure out what I’m doing but, to be honest, I don’t know what I’m doing. I’m finding my self-worth,” Jordyn told Teen Vogue. “At 21, this is the very beginning, even though I feel so old. This is the time you figure out who you are, and don’t let anyone define you.”