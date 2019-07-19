Rick Ross is finally getting ready for the release of Port Of Miami II, an album he's been teasing for a hot minute at this point. The rapper recently kicked off the campaign for the album with "Act A Fool" and "Big Tyme" with Swizz Beats. The latter will have an accompanying music video released in the near future starring the current It girl in Los Angeles, Jordyn Woods. The move to appear in a Rozay video seems like it would be a no-brainer but it appears that there was a more meaningful reason behind her cameo.

According to TMZ, Jordyn Woods' agreed to do the video for Rick Ross' "BIG TYME" as a way to pay tribute to her late father. Sources close to the tabloid publication revealed that Woods and Rick Ross met on the set of Hip Hop Squares. Elizabeth Woods, Jordyn's mom, was on the set for the show when her daughter and Ross started chopping it up. Apparently, Elizabeth's late husband was a massive fan of Rozay. After exchanging contact info, Rozay offered Jordyn the role as the leading lady in his forthcoming music video. Her father, John Woods, died from cancer in January 2017 right after her 19th birthday.

After the whole debacle with Tristan Thompson, it seemed like the hip-hop community embraced her a lot more. Most recently, she made an appearance in Gunna's music video for "Baby Birkin." The glo up is real.