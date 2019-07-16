If you've been waiting for a new album from Miami legend Rick Ross, you're in luck. A few weeks ago, the rapper announced that he would soon be returning to the game with his new project Port Of Miami 2. We've heard a couple of singles from the forthcoming work but we were still missing a release date and other information until today. Out of nowhere though, Rozay just came through with an official announcement, letting the world know when we can expect his new studio album to be released through a religious-themed trailer.



You just know this project is about to be something special. We've been waiting for Port Of Miami 2 for years and finally, it's actually on the way. The Florida icon just shared a new video on his social pages to advertise the official release of his new album, revealing that it will be out on August 9. In the video, Ross lays in a bed of water with his eyes closed, quietly reflecting on his life. He wears flashy jewelry and a red outfit before being baptized in the water, freeing himself of all his past sins.

This is a rebirth for Rick Ross, who has recently been plagued with serious health issues. We couldn't be any more excited for this album. Are you counting down the days?