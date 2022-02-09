It's about time for another Fright Night presentation from Jordan Peele and Co. The comedic actor has become a leading force in the genres of horror and thriller films, especially as it pertains to bringing characters from marginalized communities to the forefront. We've received praiseworthy projects including Get Out, Us, and Candyman, and it seems that Peele is back with another as he brings the world, Nope.

Although it has been reported that the full trailer for Nope is set to arrive on Super Bowl Sunday, the world was treated with a teaser that was released this week.



Bryan Bedder / Stringer / Getty Images

Nope reportedly stars Daniel Kaluuya, the acclaimed actor who also starred in Peele's Get Out, as well as Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea, and Michael Wincott. This latest Monkeypaw Production feature has been one of Hollywood's best-kept secrets because even with each announcement of a new person being added to the cast, a synopsis of the film has not been shared.

Peele fans have taken to social media and forums to wildly guess as to what this horror flick will be about, but it was shared that Peele is tackling all three roles of writer, director, and producer. Check out the first reveal of Nope below.

