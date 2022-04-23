Johnny Depp is currently in the thick of a tumultuous legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard. The defamation lawsuit has led to the revelation of new information to the public including the Pirates of the Caribbean actor alleging that his ruined reputation cost him a $40 million deal to star in a sequel to the franchise. And now, in most recent news, Depp has confirmed that even if the decision was revised and sprinkled with an attractive amount of money, he would not reprise the role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies.

According to UpRoxx, the actor reaffirmed his insistence on dropping the role during cross-examination at the infamous defamation trial. During the latter, Depp addressed rumors that Disney had cut ties with him due to the numerous allegations of violence set against him: "Two years had gone by of constant worldwide talk about me being this wife beater. So, I’m sure that Disney was trying to cut ties to be safe. The #MeToo movement was in full swing at that point." And when further probed and asked if it was true that the starlet would never return to his biggest role even if "if Disney came to [him] with $300 million and a million alpacas," Depp responded with a simple "That is true [...]." The famed actor continued on, blasting Disney for still profiting off of his Captain Jack Sparrow character despite blackballing him: "They didn’t stop selling dolls of Captain Jack Sparrow. They didn’t stop selling anything. They just didn’t want there to be something trailing behind me that they’d find."

This may be heartbreaking news to many, but nevertheless, the trial continues and we expect more information as it unfolds.

