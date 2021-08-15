Johnny Depp says he believes that Hollywood is blacklisting him as his newest film, Minamata, has been unable to secure a release date in the United States. Depp has be hit with allegations of abuse from his ex-wife Amber Heard and even called a “wife-beater” in an article in The Sun.

“Some films touch people… and this affects those in Minamata and people who experience similar things,” Depp said in a new interview witht he Sunday Times. “And for anything… for Hollywood’s boycott of, erm, me? One man, one actor in an unpleasant and messy situation, over the last number of years?”



Rich Fury / Getty Images

MGM issued a statement in July, explaining that the release date for the film is still unconfirmed: “Minamata continues to be among future [American International Pictures] releases and at this time, the film’s U.S. release date is TBA.”

Minamata follows a photojournalist who reports on the damage industrial pollution has had on the people of Minamata, in Japan.

“We looked these people in the eyeballs and promised we would not be exploitative,” he said of the people of the city. “That the film would be respectful. I believe that we’ve kept our end of the bargain, but those who came in later should also maintain theirs.”

