Even months after the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial ended, the story surrounding it is far from over. In the latest development of Jack Sparrow himself having a pop culture renaissance (recently exemplified by an appearance at the MTV VMAs), it's been reported that he's dating a lawyer from London named Joelle Rich. She represented him in his UK libel trial against The Sun.

According to a Page Six report, Rich is married but separated, and it's unclear whether a divorce has finalized. Her fling with Depp is curious but unsurprising if you been kept up with ex-wife Amber Heard's defamation trial, as the 59-year-old actor was rumored to have been dating his attorney in that victorious case, Camille Vasquez. The rumor was quickly dispelled as "sexist" and "unethical" by Vasquez herself.



Camille Vasquez, Depp's lawyer in the Amber Heard defamation trial - Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

“I care very deeply about my clients, and we have obviously become close,” she stated to People back in June. “But when I say ‘we,’ I mean the entire team, and of course that includes Johnny.”

The Edward Scissorhands actor has been her client and friend for four years and lamented that sexist and ethics-questioning rumors like those are disappointing, yet "come with the territory" and are unsurprising.



Alex Wong/Getty Images

While Depp's new fling Rich did not work on the Heard case, she was reportedly in the courtroom when proceedings took place. Us Weekly reported that the attorney and mother of two was in Virginia to support the actor in his trial. Sources also told the magazine that she had "no professional obligation" to be there and alleged that they would meet discreetly in hotel rooms in their early stages, although it's unknown exactly when it began.

Other notable romantic appearances at Depp's trial were his exes Kate Moss and and Ellen Barkin. Moss testified in defense of the actor, denying that he pushed her down a flight of stairs, whereas Barkin claimed that he was often violent and once threw a bottle of wine at her.

