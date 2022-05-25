The latest chapter in the Johnny Depp defamation trial against Amber Heard has brought a new face into the conflict. Kate Moss testified in court today defending Johnny Depp. She recounted falling down a flight of stairs when the two were together, and her version of the events went against what Depp's ex-wife, Amber Heard, said in court.

"As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back," Moss explained. "And I screamed because I didn’t know what happened to me, and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention."

Heard brought up this incident in her testimony when describing the first time she hit Johnny Depp to defend her sister, Whitney Henriques, who also testified in support of Heard.

"I just see my little sister with her back to the staircase and Johnny swings at her," Heard testified. "I don’t hesitate or wait. I just instantly think of Kate Moss and the stairs, and I swung at him."

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp at The Art of Elysium 2016 HEAVEN Gala in California - Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Art of Elysium

Kate Moss denied that Johnny pushed her down the stairs. She didn't detail when the event happened or what her relationship with Depp was like at the time, as Heard's lawyers chose not to cross-examine her and Moss spoke for just a few minutes. Heard brought up the incident to contextualize her fight with Depp, and it was only because of that mention that Depp's lawyers were able to bring Moss into the case. Depp's lawyer, Benjamin Chew, excitedly pumped his fist when Heard mentioned Moss.

"In all of my relationship to date with Johnny, I hadn’t landed a blow. I, for the first time, hit him — actually hit him, square in the face," said Heard.

Depp was arrested in 1994 at the Mark Hotel, where police found his and Moss's hotel room destroyed after an alleged altercation. However, he has also been supported by Courtney Love and a women's abuse support group, so the trial remains as contentious as ever. Despite the support both have received, it's undeniable that this has affected both Depp and Heard's careers irrevocably.

