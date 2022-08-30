Amber Heard's sister, Whitney Henriquez, called out MTV for featuring Johnny Depp in the ceremony for the 2022 Video Music Awards, during which he appeared virtually inside a floating spacesuit. In a post on her Instagram Story, Henriquez called the decision "desperate."

"@MTV you're disgusting and clearly desperate! I really hope that none of the people that made this call have daughters...," she wrote.

Depp was awarded more than $10 million in damages back in June after a jury in Fairfax County, Virginia found that Heard defamed the Pirates of the Caribbean star during a 2018 op-ed about domestic violence and abuse. Heard is currently appealing the verdict.



Jason Kempin / Getty Images

The decision came less than two years after a court in the U.K. shot down Depp's libel case against a newspaper that referred to him as a "wife beater." The court found that the statement was "substantially true."

This isn't the first time that Henriquez has publically voiced her support for Heard. Back in June, she posted a lengthy statement on Instagram reading, "I still stand with you, sissy. Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can't speak to the things that happen behind closed doors."

Check out Henriquez's post below as well as Depp's moment at the VMAs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Depp (@johnnydepp)

[Via]