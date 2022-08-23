Johnny Depp has had an extremely tumultuous year, and what better way to end it than by becoming MTV's new Moonman. According to reports, the 59-year old actor is said to be in talks to make a surprise appearance at the 2022 Video Music Awards dressed as the networks infamous mascot. Depp has yet to confirm the news, however, VMA production team members say that the award winning star will show face at some point during the award show's broadcast on Sunday, August 28.

Johnny's moonman news comes on the heels of his resurgence back into film world since his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. In June, news broke that the Academy Award nominee will be taking on the role of King Louis XV in La Favorite, his first major acting role since he portrayed war photographer W. Eugene Smith in the 2020 drama, Minamata.

Things came to a standstill for Depp in 2020 after a British court ruled that 12 of 14 violence incidents claimed by Heard were "substantially true," and Depp was forced to resign from the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise at the request of Warner Bros. Since winning the defamation suit against his ex-wife, Hollywood came knocking back at the famed actor's door. Depp is also reportedly in talks to star in another 'Pirates of the Caribbean' film and reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow after a $301 million offer from Disney.

Catch the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards this Sunday (August 28) with performances by Lizzo, Bad Bunny and more. Nicki Minaj is also set to take home the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year's ceremony. Will you be watching?