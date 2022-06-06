Amber Heard’s sister, Whitney Henriquez, has shared a lengthy post expressing her support after Heard's recent defamation trial with Johnny Depp, in which Depp successfully argued that Heard had defamed her. The court awarded Depp $15 million as a result, while Heard received $2 million of her own for countersuing her ex-husband.

Captioning a photo of the hashtag, "#istandwithamberheard," Henriquez wrote: “Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors."



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“We knew that this was going to be an uphill battle and that the cards were stacked against us. But you stood up and spoke out regardless,” she continued. “I am so honored to testify for you, and I would do it a million times over because I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side.”

The defamation lawsuit stems from an op-ed published in the Washington Post written by Heard, in which she claimed to be a survivor of domestic abuse. Originally seeking $50 million, Depp claimed the comments hurt his career. As for her counter-suit, Heard argued that Depp's labeling of her story as a "hoax" was libelous.

Henriquez has previously said that she "begged" her sister not to marry Depp.

As for Depp, he released a statement after the trial thanking his fans for their support and teased that a "new chapter has finally begun."

Check out Henriquez's Instagram post below.





