Amber Heard's sister, Whitney Henriquez, says she begged Amber not to marry Johnny Depp. Henriquez told her story to a UK court heard, Thursday, claiming she saw Depp punch Amber “really hard."

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

“I told her it was a bad idea, begged her not to go through with it, and said that she should end it because it wasn’t going to get better,” Henriquez said. “I asked her, ‘Why are you putting up with this?’ and told her that him putting a ring on her finger was not going to stop him hitting her.”

Henriquez went on to detail a particularly rough night, when she heard fighting and went over to investigate. After throwing a Red Bull can at a sobriety nurse, Henriquez says Depp chased her and her sister upstairs.

“When he got to the top of the stairs, he was pulling me backwards so he could get to Amber,” she said. “I remember being scared because I was worried that I would fall backwards and fall down the stairs.

“Amber suddenly lurched forward and hit him and said ‘Don’t hit my sister,’” she said. “Somehow I was pushed out of the way so I wasn’t between them, but I was standing right there next to them when Johnny grabbed her by the hair with one hand and I saw him punch her really hard in the head with his other hand multiple times.”

Depp has consistently denied being abusive in the relationship, instead alleging it was Heard who was abusive toward him.

