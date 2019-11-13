Sad news hit the web when it was revealed that legendary comedian John Witherspoon passed away last month. John was 77-years-old when he was found unconscious in his Sherman Oaks, California home. "It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away. He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you 'POPS' always & forever," his family wrote in a statement.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

TMZ now has more on the actor's death since his death report details that he was dealing with several heart-related ailments. According to the publication, John had coronary artery disease and hypertension. Although it wasn't listed as the main cause of death it's undoubtedly linked to his fatal heart attack. John was pronounced dead at 5:30 PM on October 29th.

"So...my Dad died today & honestly I’m not sure how to feel. I’m sad, but I’m also happy 4 all the great times we had together. We’d roast each other like homies more than Father & Son, and I really liked that. He was my best friend & my idol. Love U Dad...I’ll miss u," John's son wrote on Twitter.