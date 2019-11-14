Singer John Legend and his model mogul wife Chrissy Teigen love putting their family of four on display. The couple often share photos and funny moments they have with their children, three-year-old Luna and 18-month-old Miles, and Chrissy is known for her quips about her husband she delivers on social media.

John's transformation into becoming a husband and a father has helped mend other familial relationships in his life, specifically the one with his mother, Phyllis Stephens. During John's adolescence, the matriarch developed a long list of criminal offenses and arrests due to her drug addiction, but in a recent interview PEOPLE as their "Sexiest Man Alive," the singer shared that he's developed a new relationship with his mother after putting forgiveness into practice.

"My mom spends a lot of time with the kids and she loves coming to visit me at The Voice too," John shared. "We’re really close now partially because of the kids." It hasn't been an easy process, but it was worth it in the end. "You have to do some forgiving too when you’re older. We’re in a really good place now."

Meanwhile, check out a few more photos from his PEOPLE feature and watch John read the sexiest tweets about him with PEOPLE TV below.