Big moves are being made in John Cena's world as it's been announced that the wrestling icon will star in his own series. In The Suicide Squad film, which is set to be released in August 2021, John Cena portrays the role Peacemaker, and now HBO has picked up eight-episodes of a spin-off titled after the character. The series is described as an action-adventure comedy and Variety reports that The Suicide Squad director James Gunn is set to write and direct.

“’Peacemaker’ is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,” Gunn said. “I’m excited to expand ‘The Suicide Squad’ and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

John Cena also shared his excitement about expanding his film role for television. “I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of ‘The Suicide Squad’ and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie,” Cena said. “I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for ‘Peacemaker.’ We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

[via]