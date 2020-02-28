WWE's biggest pay-per-view event of the year, Wrestlemania, is rapidly approaching and rumors continue to swirl regarding which matches will be on the card. The Undertaker essentially confirmed his Wrestlemania 36 opponent during WWE's Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, but there are two other legends who still need dance partners for The Show of Shows.

JP Yim/Getty Images

First, we'll start with 16-time WWE Champion John Cena, who is scheduled to make his return to SmackDown this Friday. Initial reports suggested that Cena would be appearing to set up a match with Elias at Wrestlemania 36, although it no longer appears that will be the case.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer, WWE is currently planning for Cena to go one-on-one with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt on April 5th. Wyatt, who had been rumored to defend his title against Roman Reigns, unexpectedly dropped the Universal Championship to Goldberg at Super ShowDown.

Speaking of Goldberg and Reigns, Meltzer notes that the two former college football players will go head to head at Wrestlemania 36. Reigns wrapped up his beef with Baron Corbin today in Saudi Arabia and is in need of a fresh feud as the road to Wrestlemania nears its end. It remains to be seen how they'll set up a clash between the new Universal Champion and The Big Dog, but we'll likely find out sooner than later as we're roughly five weeks away from the show.