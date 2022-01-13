There are truly few rap crews that had a similar impact as G-Unit. 50 Cent may have been the most visible member but Lloyd Banks, Tony Yayo, Young Buck, and The Game played a significant role in turning G-Unit into a household name. However, the influence reached different aspects of entertainment and culture, including the WWE. We never caught 50 Cent or co. in the wrestling ring but it was quite common to see John Cena pay homage to Tony Yayo.



Scott Gries/Getty Images

The infamous "You Can't See Me" dance that Tony Yayo put on display in the "So Seductive" video was commandeered by John Cena. The pro-wrestler turned actor recently sat down with Jimmy Fallon where he explained how he began using the dance move during his matches.

"I developed a special maneuver in the WWE called the ‘You Can’t See Me,’ in which I put my hand in front of my face and say, ‘You can’t see me!'" he said. "And the reason I did this is ’cause while we were making the album to which my theme music is on, my younger brother Sean was always our litmus test."

His brother, who was his harshest critic, would tear apart the records on the project until he heard, "My Time Is Now." The song prompted Cena's younger brother to "put his hand over his head and bobbed his head" similar to Yayo's dance move in the "So Seductive" video. Cena admitted that he thought the dance move was "ridiculous" but his brother insisted that it was the wave. As a joke, Cena said that he would do it during his next televised match.

"I was like, ‘Man, what are you doing? That looked ridiculous.’ He was like, ‘Nah nah man, it’s the Tony Yayo dance!’ And I’m like, ‘I’ll do it on TV!’ And he’s like, ‘I dare you to do it on TV,'" he recalled.

Yato went to Twitter where he showed love to Cena. "Shout out to John Cena," he wrote.

Check the clip out below.