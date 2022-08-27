Being compared to one of the most celebrated actors in the world isn't anything to sneeze at. John Boyega has been establishing himself as a leading man in in film on both sides of the pond, and with a success like Star Wars under his belt, the acclaimed actor has only been reaching new heights with his projects. He remains relatively unproblematic aside from his run-ins with bigots and racists online, and his activism has set him apart from others in the industry who opt to stay silent about political issues.

Due to his talent and recent applauded appearance in Breaking, Boyega has earned comparisons to Denzel Washington. Those are serious shoes to fill, and while it is humbling, Boyega told Yahoo Entertainment that he's keeping a polite distance from those discussions.



Gareth Cattermole / Staff / Getty Images

The outlet asked the actor about his thoughts on being called "Denzellian."

"I'm not involved in that conversation, man," he said. "If that's what they see then that's all a blessing. Denzel is one of the best actors in the industry. And I just started out. So for me, I haven't got the time or the stripes to be able to even involve myself in such a conversation."

"I will definitely thank God for such an opportunity."

Check out the trailer for Breaking and a few reactions from fans who have been pushing the Denzel Washington comparisons below.

[via]