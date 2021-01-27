Fans must come to grip with a simple Joey Bada$$-related reality. When it comes to his upcoming album, as of yet untitled, we'll simply get it when we get it. There's no telling as to when the talented young lyricist will decide to come through with his first solo release in four years, but that's not to say he's leaving us completely in the dark. Every so often, the Badmon rises to deliver a song or two, as he has recently pledged to do during a spontaneous q&a session on Instagram.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

As he tells it, Joey intends to drop a two-pack next week, confirming that one song will be an official streaming release of "Let It Breathe," which landed on YouTube last week. And for those steadily hoping for new music, he also confirmed that he'll be releasing a track by the name of "Brand New 911," which includes a mysterious guest appearance from an unknown party. Of course, with announcements of such an enigmatic nature comes no shortage of guesswork, with some commenters offering up suggestions like A$AP Rocky, Kendrick Lamar, and many more.

Alas, Joey didn't provide a concrete date for his next drop, but it wouldn't be surprising to see it landing during the traditional Thursday at midnight timeframe -- though this is Joey Bada$$ we're talking about, a rapper that marches comfortably to the beat of his own drum. Keep your eyes peeled for this next release, as well as further news on his new album, which we know does exist -- but that's about it.