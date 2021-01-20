Joey Bada$$ Drops A Birthday Gem With "Let It Breathe"

Happy Birthday, Joey Bada$$. The Brooklyn-bred rapper celebrates his 26th year on this planet, and we've all been fortunate enough to be on this journey with him for the past few years. Since 17, he's been in the game. That's nearly a decade. Even if he's been relatively low-key in recent times, he let fans know that he was coming through with something. And he didn't fail to deliver on his promise.

Joey Bada$$ is back with his long-awaited return with the release of one of his first solo tracks in a minute, "Let It Breathe. Produced by Statik Selektah, the rapper offers an introspective take on his career to date, from the highs to the lows while showcasing that his pen is still sharper than ever. "They throw dirt up on my name like I'm already buried/ Graveyard shifts, 'til they put me in a cemetary/ Until then, I'm gettin' better every January," he raps on the first verse.

Peep the latest offering from Joey Bada$$ below. Are you excited for his next album?

Quotable Lyrics

Tell them group of broads not to call now

They tellin' me to calm down

But bein' humble was the first mistake I ever made

Not knowin' my worth was the biggest price I ever paid

So 'til I leave this earth, I'ma shine on n***as everyday