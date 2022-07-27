Fans had been waiting for a new Joey Bada$$ album for a long time, so it's no surprise that 2000 has been much-discussed since its release. The album is one of Joey's most personal, and also includes some big features.

The album's been out for a week now, and that means that its first week sales have been projected. According to HITS Daily Double, 2000 is on track to open at #18 on the charts. It is projected to move around 23,400 units.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Bad Bunny's smash hit Un Verano Sin Ti is expected to hit number one for a seventh non-consecutive week, followed by Harry Styles' Harry's House and Morgan Wallen's double album Dangerous. 2000 is in a tight race with Mac Miller's I Love Life, Thank You, the late rapper's 2011 mixtape which has finally been released on streaming platforms.

In an AMA on Reddit, Joey Bada$$ discussed working with Nas and Chris Brown on the new album. Apparently, he had originally asked Nas to do a full feature, but scheduling conflicts got in the way. "I really wanted him to rap on the project but time didn’t permit so I asked him to just say a few words for me in a jazz club setting," said Joey. "And I gotta say, the feeling is equally satisfying to just have his blessing and presence on the project anyway." In regards to Chris Brown, Bada$$ wrote, "It was an honor that he was even so willing to be a part of my album. He’s also a friend of mine."

[via]