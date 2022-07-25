Joey Bada$$ answered questions from fans during a Reddit AMA on Monday and revealed why Nas didn't provide a full credited feature on his new album, 2000. He also spoke about working with Chris Brown and the backlash he's received for doing so.

Nas lends his talents to a short outro on the song, “Cruise Control," but only appears briefly.

“Man Nas is one of my all time favorites and one of my biggest influences,” Bada$$ wrote in one comment. “I really wanted him to rap on the project but time didn’t permit so I asked him to just say a few words for me in a jazz club setting. And I gotta say, the feeling is equally satisfying to just have his blessing and presence on the project anyway.”



As for Chris Brown, the controversial singer appeared on the album's ninth track, "Welcome Back," alongside Capella Grey.

“Chris Brown is one of the most talented artist musicians of all time are you kidding me?” he asked. “It was an honor that he was even so willing to be a part of my album. He’s also a friend of mine. I get it, you guys may not think he’s perfect or cool because of things he’s done in his past, but which one of you guys are perfect?”

In addition to Nas and Brown, 2000 features collaborations with Diddy, Westside Gunn, Larry June, JID, and more. The album was released on July 22, five years after the release of his second studio album, All-Amerikkkan Badass.

