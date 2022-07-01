It's been a long time coming but finally, we'll be getting a new album from Joey Bada$$ this summer. The rapper teased new music over the past few years while embarking on his journey into acting and modeling. He confirmed that a new project would arrive earlier this year before setting a June release date. The day before the album was supposed to arrive, he announced that it would be pushed back because of sample issues.



Thankfully, the rapper has a new release date in place. This morning, he shared his latest single, "Where I Belong" off of 2000 and the pre-save link, which also indicated that the project would drop on July 22nd. So, in a few weeks, we'll finally get the long-awaited follow-up to 2017's All AmeriKKKan Bada$$.

Joey Bada$$ unveiled a few songs off of his forthcoming record in the past few months. He kicked off the campaign with the release of "The Rev3nge" before sharing "Head High." The rapper also recently appeared alongside Russ on Black Thought and Danger Mouse's "Because." In June, he also teamed up with Chance The Rapper for "The Highs And The Lows" which they later performed at the 2022 BET Awards.

Hopefully, Joey shares one last record before the new project arrives in its entirety. Check out his new single, "Where I Belong" below.