Joe Rogan, Los Angeles resident and world-famous podcaster, called out L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti for a new rule that rewards people for snitching on those not obeying social distancing.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

"Do not worry, comrades. History will not repeat itself. Turn your neighbor in for rewards. Seriously... is this shit necessary? Aren’t most people severely changing their lives and staying at home? How the fuck would they not know that this takes us down a terrible road while people are already paranoid and freaked out?," Rogan said on Instagram, Friday. The post is accompanied by a picture of the headline, "L.A. Mayor Offering Rewards To Social Distancing Snitches."

Mayor Garcetti announced the move at the beginning of the month saying, “You know the old expression about snitches, well in this case snitches get rewards. We want to thank you for turning folks in and making sure we are all safe," according to a local CBS affiliate.

“Your decision to stay home may mean that there’s one less person who needs a ventilator we do not have,” Garcetti continued. “And bringing case and death numbers down won’t just happen because of physical distancing and isolation, but also because of testing.”

There are over 19,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over 500 deaths from COVID-19 in California.

