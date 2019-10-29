Things always take a turn when your squad brings up your ex in a conversation. When it's captured on camera for the world to see, it's even more awkward. On a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Joe, along with his co-hosts Rory and Mal, chat about New York women and what Joe considers to be their inability to talk sexy. There were social media jokes about the topic claiming that women from New York's version of verbal foreplay included calling their partners "son" and saying "dead ass" every two seconds, but Rory and Mal weren't going to let ladies from the Empire State be teased like that.



Joe was having the time of his life because he was adamant that New York women are a little too rough around the edges when it comes to their idea of sex talk. "In New York, women aren't really trying to get into their talk sexy bag to you, so that's why I think y'all are saying no," Joe stated. "I think y'all don't hear New York chicks attempt it." Mal says he's heard women from the state try their take on naughty talk, but Joe doesn't believe him. Then Mal hits Joe with, "Cyn is from New York. She don't talk like that." Immediately Joe's face falls. "Cyn don't talk like that. Not when she tryin' to be sexy."

Then Joe shifts, half-joking, half-serious and said, "Wait, hold up, what's up my n*gga?" Everyone began to laugh as Joe stood up in front of Mal, and that's when Mal reflected on what he said and apologized. Recently, Cyn sat down with Tiffany "New York" Pollard for Brunch with Tiffany and chatted about her break-up with the podcast host without mentioning his name.

"We didn't decide on anything. I did what was best for my mental health, for my peace, and for me and my son," Cyn said. "Basically, let's just say that I'm probably the happiest that I've ever been, and that was probably the best decision I've made in my entire life in the 26 years I've been living on this earth. The best decision I made was leaving that relationship and my son and I are amazing." Check out the full clip of The Joe Budden Podcast below. You can watch Joe's moment with Mal beginning around the three-minute mark.