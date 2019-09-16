Joe Budden announced back in May that he and his fiancee Cyn Santana broke up. The exes followed up on the news when they both posted cryptic tweets on their social media, forcing Cyn to even clap back at a few haters who assumed she was flaunting her new single life status on the web. Their break up even brought on claims that Cyn wasn't allowing Joe to see their son but once again, she spoke her truth on the reports.



Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

"Lol y’all think I give a damn about what complete strangers with ZERO information have to say about me as it pertains to my son? Y’all don’t know a SINGLE thing about anything. I’ve kept it like that on purpose sis. Y’all stay blessed and protected tho," she tweeted.

Now months later, it seems as though Cyn is still feeling the break up in a major way. The Love & Hip Hop star sent out a tweet about heartbreak asking her followers for some advice on how long it lasts. "Hey u guys how long does a heartbreak last??" she wrote.

Since the breakup, Joe's rumoured to be dating an Instagram model by the name of Shadée Monique. While there have been no photos together, Shadée clearly accompanied Joe on his birthday vacation and wasn't shy about posting numerous images of her bikini getups.