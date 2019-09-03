Everybody was upset when Joe Budden and Cyn Santana called it quits earlier this year. The pair had been showcasing their love on Love & Hip Hop, proving to be one of the show's most adored couples of the season. We may need to wait until next season to see exactly what went down but it would appear as though Budden is moving on with a new baddie, bringing some fresh meat to the islands with him to celebrate his birthday.

Last month, Joe Budden was spotted getting cozy with Instagram model Shadée Monique at his pool party and just a few weeks later, rumors are circulating that the two could be romantically involved. Shadée was seen again with the podcaster during his vacation getaway in Turks & Caicos. Monique, who boasts nearly a quarter-million followers on social media, lives in Houston and she posted tons of videos and photos of herself soaking up the sun with Joe. Interestingly enough, Budden is not seen in any of the uploads with her. They must be trying to keep things on the DL. Still, Monique caught everybody's attention with her killer curves and her insane physique, rocking the hottest two-piece swimsuits around.

What do you think of Joe's rumored fling? Do you still wish he'd get back with Cyn Santana?

